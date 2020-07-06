338 Jordan Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*Stunning 3 bedroom 2 bath with lots of space. Entry opens into a large living room with vaulted ceilings, and a brick fireplace. Kitchen has granite counter tops, with all stainless steel appliances, and plenty for cabinet space. Master is spacious with a private master bath. Large backyard with an open patio!! Close to schools and I35E! Move in ready!

