Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

338 Jordan Drive

338 Jordan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

338 Jordan Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*Stunning 3 bedroom 2 bath with lots of space. Entry opens into a large living room with vaulted ceilings, and a brick fireplace. Kitchen has granite counter tops, with all stainless steel appliances, and plenty for cabinet space. Master is spacious with a private master bath. Large backyard with an open patio!! Close to schools and I35E! Move in ready!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 Jordan Drive have any available units?
338 Jordan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 338 Jordan Drive have?
Some of 338 Jordan Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 Jordan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
338 Jordan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 Jordan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 338 Jordan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 338 Jordan Drive offer parking?
No, 338 Jordan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 338 Jordan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 338 Jordan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 Jordan Drive have a pool?
No, 338 Jordan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 338 Jordan Drive have accessible units?
No, 338 Jordan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 338 Jordan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 Jordan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

