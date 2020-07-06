314 Alpine Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115 Creek Tree Estates East
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
RENT $1650.00 DEPOSIT $1650.00
Large 4 bedroom 2.5 baths and 2 car garage with GDO. Nice Master down with private bathroom and walk in closet with dressing area. Open kitchen and nook overlooking living area. All floors tile except bedrooms with carpet. Nice utility room with cabinets. 1/2 bath downstairs for guests. Large backyard. NO PETS ALLOWED! NOT ACCEPTING HOUSING VOUCHERS Property located near I-35 for easy access to the freeway and Desoto District. Recently Renovated Park at the end of the street.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
