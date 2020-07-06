All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

314 Alpine

314 Alpine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

314 Alpine Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115
Creek Tree Estates East

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
RENT $1650.00 DEPOSIT $1650.00

Large 4 bedroom 2.5 baths and 2 car garage with GDO. Nice Master down with private bathroom and walk in closet with dressing area. Open kitchen and nook overlooking living area. All floors tile except bedrooms with carpet. Nice utility room with cabinets. 1/2 bath downstairs for guests. Large backyard. NO PETS ALLOWED! NOT ACCEPTING HOUSING VOUCHERS
Property located near I-35 for easy access to the freeway and Desoto District. Recently Renovated Park at the end of the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Alpine have any available units?
314 Alpine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 314 Alpine have?
Some of 314 Alpine's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Alpine currently offering any rent specials?
314 Alpine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Alpine pet-friendly?
No, 314 Alpine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 314 Alpine offer parking?
Yes, 314 Alpine offers parking.
Does 314 Alpine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 Alpine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Alpine have a pool?
No, 314 Alpine does not have a pool.
Does 314 Alpine have accessible units?
No, 314 Alpine does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Alpine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 Alpine has units with dishwashers.

