All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 225 Juniper Ridge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
225 Juniper Ridge Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

225 Juniper Ridge Court

225 Juniper Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

225 Juniper Ridge Court, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
tennis court
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Beautiful home in the well established neighborhood of Timberbrook! This house features updated bathrooms, new kitchen countertops and cabinets, new flooring and fresh paint throughout. HOA dues are paid by landlord but amenities are fully available to tenant, such as walking path, tennis court or meeting room (for a fee).
I-35 is only a half mile away which makes for an easy start to your commute and it is in very close proximity to area shops and restaurants. Garden apartment type home requires little landscaping upkeep. Agent to verify all school information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Juniper Ridge Court have any available units?
225 Juniper Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 Juniper Ridge Court have?
Some of 225 Juniper Ridge Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Juniper Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
225 Juniper Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Juniper Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 225 Juniper Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 225 Juniper Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 225 Juniper Ridge Court offers parking.
Does 225 Juniper Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Juniper Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Juniper Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 225 Juniper Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 225 Juniper Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 225 Juniper Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Juniper Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 Juniper Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary