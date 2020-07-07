225 Juniper Ridge Court

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated tennis court oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Beautiful home in the well established neighborhood of Timberbrook! This house features updated bathrooms, new kitchen countertops and cabinets, new flooring and fresh paint throughout. HOA dues are paid by landlord but amenities are fully available to tenant, such as walking path, tennis court or meeting room (for a fee).

I-35 is only a half mile away which makes for an easy start to your commute and it is in very close proximity to area shops and restaurants. Garden apartment type home requires little landscaping upkeep. Agent to verify all school information.