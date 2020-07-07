All apartments in DeSoto
206 Alpine
206 Alpine

206 Alpine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

206 Alpine Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115
Creek Tree Estates East

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms* 2 bathrooms* 2 car garage in a great community* Desoto School District* Near Highway and Shopping Area* Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing. * Non-refundable application fee: $60 per occupant of age 18 or older * Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water. Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; application processes. NO PETS ALLOWED* NOT ACCEPTING HOUSING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Alpine have any available units?
206 Alpine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 Alpine have?
Some of 206 Alpine's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Alpine currently offering any rent specials?
206 Alpine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Alpine pet-friendly?
No, 206 Alpine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 206 Alpine offer parking?
Yes, 206 Alpine offers parking.
Does 206 Alpine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Alpine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Alpine have a pool?
No, 206 Alpine does not have a pool.
Does 206 Alpine have accessible units?
No, 206 Alpine does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Alpine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Alpine has units with dishwashers.

