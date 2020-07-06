1733 River Run Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room

Beautiful home with stone front arch. Inside has a dark wood entry, granite countertops, ceramic floors, double-oven, 5-burner cook-top with canopy vent-a-hood, walk-in pantry with California island in the Kitchen. Curved staircase with iron railings, floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. Home has two full baths on the first floor, jetted tub in master bedroom. Wet bar in the media room, gutters, radiant barrier decking, full sprinkler system and much more! You have to see this to really enjoy the greenbelt view in the backyard!