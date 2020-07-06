All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 1733 River Run Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
1733 River Run Drive
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:02 AM

1733 River Run Drive

1733 River Run Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1733 River Run Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful home with stone front arch. Inside has a dark wood entry, granite countertops, ceramic floors, double-oven, 5-burner cook-top with canopy vent-a-hood, walk-in pantry with California island in the Kitchen. Curved staircase with iron railings, floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. Home has two full baths on the first floor, jetted tub in master bedroom. Wet bar in the media room, gutters, radiant barrier decking, full sprinkler system and much more! You have to see this to really enjoy the greenbelt view in the backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1733 River Run Drive have any available units?
1733 River Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 1733 River Run Drive have?
Some of 1733 River Run Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1733 River Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1733 River Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1733 River Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1733 River Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 1733 River Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1733 River Run Drive offers parking.
Does 1733 River Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1733 River Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1733 River Run Drive have a pool?
No, 1733 River Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1733 River Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 1733 River Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1733 River Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1733 River Run Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary