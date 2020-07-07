All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated January 10 2020 at 6:44 AM

125 Morningside Drive

125 Morningside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

125 Morningside Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**MOVE IN SPECIAL!** Sign lease by 01.15 and receive $750 off first month's rent.Home boasts granite counter tops and black appliances in the kitchen. Wet bar and wood paneling with large decorative fireplace. Apply now, cause it wont be available later!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Morningside Drive have any available units?
125 Morningside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 Morningside Drive have?
Some of 125 Morningside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Morningside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
125 Morningside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Morningside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 125 Morningside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 125 Morningside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 125 Morningside Drive offers parking.
Does 125 Morningside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Morningside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Morningside Drive have a pool?
No, 125 Morningside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 125 Morningside Drive have accessible units?
No, 125 Morningside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Morningside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Morningside Drive has units with dishwashers.

