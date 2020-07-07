125 Morningside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

**MOVE IN SPECIAL!** Sign lease by 01.15 and receive $750 off first month's rent.Home boasts granite counter tops and black appliances in the kitchen. Wet bar and wood paneling with large decorative fireplace. Apply now, cause it wont be available later!