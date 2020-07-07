**MOVE IN SPECIAL!** Sign lease by 01.15 and receive $750 off first month's rent.Home boasts granite counter tops and black appliances in the kitchen. Wet bar and wood paneling with large decorative fireplace. Apply now, cause it wont be available later!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 125 Morningside Drive have any available units?
125 Morningside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 Morningside Drive have?
Some of 125 Morningside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Morningside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
