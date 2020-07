Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

GOOD LOOKING 4 BEDROOM*1 LIVING AREA*2 DINING AREA*2 FULL BATHROOM*2 CAR GARAGE*CUL-DE-SAC LOT*CEILING FAN IN ALL ROOMS AND LIVING AREA*GAS LOG FIREPLACE*SIDE ENTRY GARAGE.READY FOR MOVE IN. THIS PROPERTY IS BIGGER THAN 1414 SQFT SHOWING BY TAX RECORD,PROPERTY IS A LITTLE OVER 1700 SQFT. PLEASE NO HOUSING.

A $50.00 Application fee (No exception). Please NO PET-NO SMOKING and $250.00 Admin fee due at lease signing.