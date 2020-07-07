All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 115 Shadybrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
115 Shadybrook Drive
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:14 PM

115 Shadybrook Drive

115 Shadybrook Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

115 Shadybrook Dr, DeSoto, TX 75115
Mantlebrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
really cute duplex with 3 bedrooms - 2.5 baths - wood floors - granite look counters - newish faucets & lights - newish carpet - refrigerator to stay - garage door opener - 2 inch blinds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Shadybrook Drive have any available units?
115 Shadybrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 Shadybrook Drive have?
Some of 115 Shadybrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Shadybrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
115 Shadybrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Shadybrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 115 Shadybrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 115 Shadybrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 115 Shadybrook Drive offers parking.
Does 115 Shadybrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Shadybrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Shadybrook Drive have a pool?
No, 115 Shadybrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 115 Shadybrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 115 Shadybrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Shadybrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Shadybrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary