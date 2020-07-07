1125 Rio Bravo Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This corner lot beauty has new plank flooring in the living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen is good sized with an island and pantry. Has some new paint but getting baseboards painted. The living area comes with a fireplace. Rear entry parking with garage opener. Yard is fenced. Both gas and electric. Desoto ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Need income of 3.5x monthly rent to qualify, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.