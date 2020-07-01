Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

1 Bedroom 1 Bath Available 07/30/20 WELCOME to LA MAURETA!!! We are conveniently located within walking distance of Texas Women's University and directly across the street from the popular Quakertown Park!



Each unit is home to ample storage space, refrigerator, ceiling fans and a WASHER AND DRYER! Worried about multiple bills, let us help - your water is included in your rent!



CALL NOW these rates WILL NOT last! Scott Brown Properties 940-209-0112!!!!



(PLEASE NOTE: The pictured furniture is not included. The units are for lease unfurnished.)



No Pets Allowed



