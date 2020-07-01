All apartments in Denton
La Maureta

417 Withers Street · No Longer Available
Location

417 Withers Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Available 07/30/20 WELCOME to LA MAURETA!!! We are conveniently located within walking distance of Texas Women's University and directly across the street from the popular Quakertown Park!

Each unit is home to ample storage space, refrigerator, ceiling fans and a WASHER AND DRYER! Worried about multiple bills, let us help - your water is included in your rent!

CALL NOW these rates WILL NOT last! Scott Brown Properties 940-209-0112!!!!

(PLEASE NOTE: The pictured furniture is not included. The units are for lease unfurnished.)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4760086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does La Maureta have any available units?
La Maureta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does La Maureta have?
Some of La Maureta's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is La Maureta currently offering any rent specials?
La Maureta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is La Maureta pet-friendly?
No, La Maureta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does La Maureta offer parking?
Yes, La Maureta offers parking.
Does La Maureta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, La Maureta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does La Maureta have a pool?
No, La Maureta does not have a pool.
Does La Maureta have accessible units?
No, La Maureta does not have accessible units.
Does La Maureta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, La Maureta has units with dishwashers.

