Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments courtyard guest parking online portal package receiving

These spacious UNT apartments located just blocks from campus are anything but ordinary. These units were designed with the UNT student lifestyle in mind, featuring environmentally friendly materials and custom mosaic kitchen backsplashes. Residents will also have access to the onsite Resident Center, gourmet coffee bar and patio BBQ grill. Come tour the Iconic today, where it’s all about creating a lifestyle that turns heads.