Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage dog park package receiving

Our Denton student apartments are eco-friendly inside and out thanks to drought-tolerant landscape design and green building materials. The Crash Pads are steps from UNT campus and Denton nightlife so you’ll never know the struggle of the long walk home. Don’t you want to come home to granite counters, custom stained floors and professionally designed interiors? Pick between our 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans and make sure you’re calling the Crash Pad home this year.