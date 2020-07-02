All apartments in Denton
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

Bellaire

1126 North Bell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1126 North Bell Avenue, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This newly updated property is just a stones throw from Texas Women's University. Backing up to the TWU campus, Bellaire features spacious efficiency/studio apartments with wood plank flooring, gray tone paint, and ample closet space! Each unit features updated appliances with a kitchen filled with storage options!
These gorgeous units are perfect for the active student who is always on the go - just a 5 minute drive to Fry Street and Downtown, Denton and a 5 minute WALK to Quakertown Park!
This property is ALL BILLS PAID (an additional $95.00 a month): electricity and water are included in the monthly rent!!!!! Please call 940-209-0112 today for more information!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4760023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bellaire have any available units?
Bellaire doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is Bellaire currently offering any rent specials?
Bellaire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bellaire pet-friendly?
No, Bellaire is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does Bellaire offer parking?
Yes, Bellaire offers parking.
Does Bellaire have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bellaire does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bellaire have a pool?
No, Bellaire does not have a pool.
Does Bellaire have accessible units?
No, Bellaire does not have accessible units.
Does Bellaire have units with dishwashers?
No, Bellaire does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Bellaire have units with air conditioning?
No, Bellaire does not have units with air conditioning.

