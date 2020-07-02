Amenities

all utils included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This newly updated property is just a stones throw from Texas Women's University. Backing up to the TWU campus, Bellaire features spacious efficiency/studio apartments with wood plank flooring, gray tone paint, and ample closet space! Each unit features updated appliances with a kitchen filled with storage options!

These gorgeous units are perfect for the active student who is always on the go - just a 5 minute drive to Fry Street and Downtown, Denton and a 5 minute WALK to Quakertown Park!

This property is ALL BILLS PAID (an additional $95.00 a month): electricity and water are included in the monthly rent!!!!! Please call 940-209-0112 today for more information!!!



No Pets Allowed



