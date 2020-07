Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking microwave furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

COME ENJOY THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LIFESTYLE OF ROBSON RANCH FOR A WHILE. ALL UTILITIES AND YARD CARE INCLUDED!! 2 MONTH LEASE ONLY. JUNE 15TH 2019 THROUGH AUGUST 15TH 2019. BEAUTIFUL EVER SO POPULAR ROBSON RANCH BRISCOE MODEL. 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH PLUS STUDY .FULLY FURNISHED. JUST BRING YOUR PACKED BAGS AND ENJOY. PLEASE NOTE NO PETS NO EXCEPTIONS.