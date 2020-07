Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan tennis court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Great open floor plan. Beautifully landscaped fenced yard. Pergola covered oversize patio. Refrigerator, No washer or dryer. Two master suites, 2 living areas, and 2 dining areas. Study or 2n living area den or study, 3 full bathrooms. Gas log fireplace, ceiling fans. Plantation shutters. REFRIGERATOR to remain in kitchen. NO PETS, NO SMOKERS

Robson Ranch is an Age Restricted Community. Golf Course, tennis, pools, and much more.