Home
/
Denton, TX
/
8712 Seven Oaks Lane
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

8712 Seven Oaks Lane

8712 Seven Oaks Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8712 Seven Oaks Lane, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
No nosy neighbors behind you! Come and check out the remodel!!You will love the new tiled floor in the living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. Beautiful 4 bedroom, two bath home in River Oaks. Walk to the community pool and great park. Two large living areas. The fourth bedroom could be used as a study. This is truly a move in ready home. Backs up to the greenbelt so you will have no nosy neighbors behind you. Great home in a great subdivision!! Come check us out! Tenant to verify all information and measurements

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8712 Seven Oaks Lane have any available units?
8712 Seven Oaks Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 8712 Seven Oaks Lane have?
Some of 8712 Seven Oaks Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8712 Seven Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8712 Seven Oaks Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8712 Seven Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8712 Seven Oaks Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 8712 Seven Oaks Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8712 Seven Oaks Lane offers parking.
Does 8712 Seven Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8712 Seven Oaks Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8712 Seven Oaks Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8712 Seven Oaks Lane has a pool.
Does 8712 Seven Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 8712 Seven Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8712 Seven Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8712 Seven Oaks Lane has units with dishwashers.

