8712 Seven Oaks Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking pool garage

No nosy neighbors behind you! Come and check out the remodel!!You will love the new tiled floor in the living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. Beautiful 4 bedroom, two bath home in River Oaks. Walk to the community pool and great park. Two large living areas. The fourth bedroom could be used as a study. This is truly a move in ready home. Backs up to the greenbelt so you will have no nosy neighbors behind you. Great home in a great subdivision!! Come check us out! Tenant to verify all information and measurements