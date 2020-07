Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities pool

Looking to ride your bike to class? This is the SPOT! Just minutes away from UNT, TWU, The Square, Fry Street and all the great eats in the Little D. This is the perfect 2 story townhome for all of the conveniences and the festivities. Complete with a washer and dryer, quaint little kitchen, mood lighting, and three bedrooms, this is the spot for you. Please contact agent to take a look today!