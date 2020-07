Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Who said you had to spend over 1800 to rent a nice home in Denton. Beautiful and spacious home close to schools and lots of shopping. Large bedrooms with lots of storage, washer, dryer and refrigerator included. If you are looking for a rental home with plenty of space, upgraded features at a great price, this is the home for you.