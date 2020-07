Amenities

pet friendly fireplace game room bathtub carpet

Astonishing 3,000 Square Foot Home In The River Oaks Subdivision with Updates! - Astonishing 3,000 Square Foot Home In The River Oaks Subdivision. The interior Features 3 Living areas with NEW carpeting in all living areas and bedrooms, tile in Kitchen. HUGE master bedroom with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Sizable game room upstairs. The exterior features a Large Tree in front for shade, and a huge wood-fenced in the back yard. Parks and shopping nearby!



(RLNE4995723)