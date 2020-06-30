All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6301 Thoroughbred Trail

6301 Thoroughbred Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6301 Thoroughbred Trail, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property is set up for self tour. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/657679

Wheeler Ridge is a great neighborhood and this is a lovely home with a lot of recent renovations. This home boasts a great floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 living rooms.

Near Nelson Elementary, Crownover Middle School & Guyer High School.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583 x8

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,050, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6301 Thoroughbred Trail have any available units?
6301 Thoroughbred Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 6301 Thoroughbred Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6301 Thoroughbred Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6301 Thoroughbred Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6301 Thoroughbred Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6301 Thoroughbred Trail offer parking?
No, 6301 Thoroughbred Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6301 Thoroughbred Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6301 Thoroughbred Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6301 Thoroughbred Trail have a pool?
No, 6301 Thoroughbred Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6301 Thoroughbred Trail have accessible units?
No, 6301 Thoroughbred Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6301 Thoroughbred Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6301 Thoroughbred Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6301 Thoroughbred Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6301 Thoroughbred Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

