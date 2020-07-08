All apartments in Denton
Last updated May 21 2020 at 12:52 AM

6287 E Pockrus Paige

6287 Pockrus Page Road · No Longer Available
Location

6287 Pockrus Page Road, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Upstairs apartment surrounded by trees and located on Private acreage! Enjoy country setting yet 2 min to I-35. Located by the Preserve at Pecan Creek subdivision - Post Oak exit. Call Owner- Realtor Paige Smith for showings and with any questions. All information deemed correct - agent and buyer to verify. Do not enter private land without approved showing set up

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

