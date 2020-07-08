Beautiful Upstairs apartment surrounded by trees and located on Private acreage! Enjoy country setting yet 2 min to I-35. Located by the Preserve at Pecan Creek subdivision - Post Oak exit. Call Owner- Realtor Paige Smith for showings and with any questions. All information deemed correct - agent and buyer to verify. Do not enter private land without approved showing set up
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6287 E Pockrus Paige have any available units?
6287 E Pockrus Paige doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6287 E Pockrus Paige have?
Some of 6287 E Pockrus Paige's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6287 E Pockrus Paige currently offering any rent specials?
6287 E Pockrus Paige is not currently offering any rent specials.