5529 Las Lomas Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction recently renovated walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

Brand new home. A Charming 5br & 4 bath with great curb appeal home that is convenient to schools with easy access to I-35. Front Porch for relaxing. Open floor plan and corner lot. Spacious kitchen. Brand new appliances, carpet and paint. Quartz counter tops, over-sized island, and Whirlpool appliances! Sunny breakfast room opens to a covered rear patio, and a spacious backyard! A truly remarkable master bed. Large his and her's walk-in closets, The kitchen, breakfast room and family room is a comfortable space perfect for any family! highly ranked schools.must see.