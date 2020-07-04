All apartments in Denton
5529 Las Lomas Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5529 Las Lomas Lane

5529 Las Lomas Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5529 Las Lomas Ln, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Brand new home. A Charming 5br & 4 bath with great curb appeal home that is convenient to schools with easy access to I-35. Front Porch for relaxing. Open floor plan and corner lot. Spacious kitchen. Brand new appliances, carpet and paint. Quartz counter tops, over-sized island, and Whirlpool appliances! Sunny breakfast room opens to a covered rear patio, and a spacious backyard! A truly remarkable master bed. Large his and her's walk-in closets, The kitchen, breakfast room and family room is a comfortable space perfect for any family! highly ranked schools.must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5529 Las Lomas Lane have any available units?
5529 Las Lomas Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5529 Las Lomas Lane have?
Some of 5529 Las Lomas Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5529 Las Lomas Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5529 Las Lomas Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5529 Las Lomas Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5529 Las Lomas Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 5529 Las Lomas Lane offer parking?
No, 5529 Las Lomas Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5529 Las Lomas Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5529 Las Lomas Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5529 Las Lomas Lane have a pool?
No, 5529 Las Lomas Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5529 Las Lomas Lane have accessible units?
No, 5529 Las Lomas Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5529 Las Lomas Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5529 Las Lomas Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

