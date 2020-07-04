All apartments in Denton
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:38 AM

4716 Shagbark Dr

4716 Shagbark Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4716 Shagbark Dr, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home for lease in Argyle. - Charming 3-bedroom and 2-bathroom one story home for lease in Argyle. Corner Lot. Built in 2015. 1852 sq ft. Large kitchen with fantastic counter space, custom cabinets, granite counter-tops and a great eat-in kitchen with island. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances such as: Dishwasher, Electric Range and Microwave. Dining and living room has a full view of the backyard. Split bedroom floor plan. Rooms are very spacious with a nice closet size. Master suite has a garden tub and
separate shower. Large walk-in master closet. This house has decent size office room. Front Porch. Beautiful large backyard perfect for family entertainments. Small pets only. Come see this gorgeous home before is gone!

Please go to our website to schedule appointment or to submit application - www. FortWorthPropertyManager.com.

Please go to www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427

(RLNE4978902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4716 Shagbark Dr have any available units?
4716 Shagbark Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4716 Shagbark Dr have?
Some of 4716 Shagbark Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4716 Shagbark Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4716 Shagbark Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4716 Shagbark Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4716 Shagbark Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4716 Shagbark Dr offer parking?
No, 4716 Shagbark Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4716 Shagbark Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4716 Shagbark Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4716 Shagbark Dr have a pool?
No, 4716 Shagbark Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4716 Shagbark Dr have accessible units?
No, 4716 Shagbark Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4716 Shagbark Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4716 Shagbark Dr has units with dishwashers.

