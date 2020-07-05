4700 Fox Sedge Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great home that shows like a Mode home! Upgrades throughout! 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage has great curb appeal. Split floor plan and Open concept living. Upgrades include quartz counters, glass tile backsplash, Newly painted, crown molding, updated fixtures, updated faucet, updated smart door entry, updated lighting, updated sink and so much more! This is the model home you''ve been looking for! Out back you will be welcome to a large beautiful covered patio and spacious backyard with privacy fence. Perfect for entertaining and Play! This home needs nothing. Ready to move in