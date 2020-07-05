All apartments in Denton
4700 Fox Sedge Lane
Last updated August 9 2019 at 11:30 PM

4700 Fox Sedge Lane

4700 Fox Sedge Lane · No Longer Available
Denton
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

4700 Fox Sedge Lane, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home that shows like a Mode home! Upgrades throughout! 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage has great curb appeal. Split floor plan and Open concept living. Upgrades include quartz counters, glass tile backsplash, Newly painted, crown molding, updated fixtures, updated faucet, updated smart door entry, updated lighting, updated sink and so much more! This is the model home you''ve been looking for! Out back you will be welcome to a large beautiful covered patio and spacious backyard with privacy fence. Perfect for entertaining and Play! This home needs nothing. Ready to move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4700 Fox Sedge Lane have any available units?
4700 Fox Sedge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4700 Fox Sedge Lane have?
Some of 4700 Fox Sedge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4700 Fox Sedge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4700 Fox Sedge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4700 Fox Sedge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4700 Fox Sedge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 4700 Fox Sedge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4700 Fox Sedge Lane offers parking.
Does 4700 Fox Sedge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4700 Fox Sedge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4700 Fox Sedge Lane have a pool?
No, 4700 Fox Sedge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4700 Fox Sedge Lane have accessible units?
No, 4700 Fox Sedge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4700 Fox Sedge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4700 Fox Sedge Lane has units with dishwashers.

