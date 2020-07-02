416 Water Oak Street

Amenities
This beautiful home was built in 2013 with an open concept. Open plan with living, dining open to kitchen and dinette area. This home has 4 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Large living area with a beautiful fireplace. 4th bedroom has beautiful French doors and can be used as office or study. Large beautiful landscaped backyard with covered patio ready to entertain your guest. Master has a great backyard view, includes large bathroom with jet tub & separate shower & huge walk-in closet. Two bedrooms are split from master. Tile floor entry, kitchen & batg=hs,