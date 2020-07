Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

4 Bedroom, 1.5 Baths in this charming updated home in great location. Home has granite counter tops, newer air conditioner and water heater, fresh paint, updates to bathrooms and kitchen. Large back yard with spacious patio and large grassy area, plus a storage shed with electricity. Minutes to shopping, schools and popular Water Works Park for summer fun. (Note: Refrigerator and Dryer included; water line to fridge does not work. Nest to be removed prior to leasing)