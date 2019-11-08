3721 Beatriz Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located very near UNT's Discovery Park. 3.2.2 on a cul-de-sac. Open concept floor plan. Split bedrooms floor plan. This 3 - 2 - 2 plan is approximately 1,536 sq.ft. Home is completely repainted and new plank lament floors throughout! Well planned & cozy, this home was designed with a family in mind. The kitchen and breakfast nook are in the center of the home with access from both the formal dining room in the front of the home and the intimate family room in the rear of the home. Lovely sloping ceilings in the dining room, family room & master bedroom provide that extra touch of distinction. Landlord to approve of pet size and type. Lawn care is provided.