Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3721 Beatriz Drive
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:12 AM

3721 Beatriz Drive

3721 Beatriz Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3721 Beatriz Drive, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located very near UNT's Discovery Park. 3.2.2 on a cul-de-sac. Open concept floor plan. Split bedrooms floor plan. This 3 - 2 - 2 plan is approximately 1,536 sq.ft. Home is completely repainted and new plank lament floors throughout! Well planned & cozy, this home was designed with a family in mind. The kitchen and breakfast nook are in the center of the home with access from both the formal dining room in the front of the home and the intimate family room in the rear of the home. Lovely sloping ceilings in the dining room, family room & master bedroom provide that extra touch of distinction. Landlord to approve of pet size and type. Lawn care is provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3721 Beatriz Drive have any available units?
3721 Beatriz Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3721 Beatriz Drive have?
Some of 3721 Beatriz Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3721 Beatriz Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3721 Beatriz Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3721 Beatriz Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3721 Beatriz Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3721 Beatriz Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3721 Beatriz Drive offers parking.
Does 3721 Beatriz Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3721 Beatriz Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3721 Beatriz Drive have a pool?
No, 3721 Beatriz Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3721 Beatriz Drive have accessible units?
No, 3721 Beatriz Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3721 Beatriz Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3721 Beatriz Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

