3309 Huisache Street

Nice 3 bedroom , 2 bath ,2 car garage ,with garage door opener .Large living area with vaulted ceilings,sky light, tile floors, & a wood burning fireplace. Large fenced backyard with a covered patio to relax & enjoy the outdoors.Neat, clean, and ready to move in condition, with immediate possession available. Call Terri Wilson, owner, landlord & licensed Texas REALTOR to schedule an appointment.Close to UNT & TWU. Great location in north Denton, close to shopping, historic downtown area & Loop 288.New flooring in the bedrooms.