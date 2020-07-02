All apartments in Denton
Last updated December 19 2019 at 9:52 AM

3309 Huisache Street

3309 Huisache Street · No Longer Available
Location

3309 Huisache Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Nice 3 bedroom , 2 bath ,2 car garage ,with garage door opener .Large living area with vaulted ceilings,sky light, tile floors, & a wood burning fireplace. Large fenced backyard with a covered patio to relax & enjoy the outdoors.Neat, clean, and ready to move in condition, with immediate possession available. Call Terri Wilson, owner, landlord & licensed Texas REALTOR to schedule an appointment.Close to UNT & TWU. Great location in north Denton, close to shopping, historic downtown area & Loop 288.New flooring in the bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3309 Huisache Street have any available units?
3309 Huisache Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3309 Huisache Street have?
Some of 3309 Huisache Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3309 Huisache Street currently offering any rent specials?
3309 Huisache Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3309 Huisache Street pet-friendly?
No, 3309 Huisache Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3309 Huisache Street offer parking?
Yes, 3309 Huisache Street offers parking.
Does 3309 Huisache Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3309 Huisache Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3309 Huisache Street have a pool?
No, 3309 Huisache Street does not have a pool.
Does 3309 Huisache Street have accessible units?
No, 3309 Huisache Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3309 Huisache Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3309 Huisache Street has units with dishwashers.

