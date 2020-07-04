All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3308 Tamarack Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3308 Tamarack Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

3308 Tamarack Lane

3308 Tamarack Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3308 Tamarack Lane, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Location, location! Argyle ISD!!! Lovely, fun neighborhood close to UNT, shopping, dining, entertainment and I-35!!! Bright, light, neutral and clean! Open concept with large eat-in kitchen, breakfast bar, island, granite and stainless appliances. BRAND NEW carpet and ceiling fans throughout. Enjoy cozy nights in front of the fireplace! You will love the huge, extended covered back patio overlooking the peaceful backyard. Large office that could be an optional 4th bedroom. Separate laundry room, professional landscaping and large front porch. Hurry this one will not last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3308 Tamarack Lane have any available units?
3308 Tamarack Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3308 Tamarack Lane have?
Some of 3308 Tamarack Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3308 Tamarack Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3308 Tamarack Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 Tamarack Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3308 Tamarack Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3308 Tamarack Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3308 Tamarack Lane offers parking.
Does 3308 Tamarack Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3308 Tamarack Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 Tamarack Lane have a pool?
No, 3308 Tamarack Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3308 Tamarack Lane have accessible units?
No, 3308 Tamarack Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 Tamarack Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3308 Tamarack Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas