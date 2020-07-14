3303 Huisache Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven Property Amenities parking garage

Charming home in secluded, established North Denton neighborhood. Features 3 Beds, 2 full baths, and 2 Car garage. Living room with wood-burning fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Full sized washer-dryer area off kitchen. Sliding glass doors open to large, fenced backyard with storage shed. Roof, Furnace, and part of fence replaced in 2014. Bring your decorating ideas and make this your home! All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed. Due to Covid-19, we are asking guests to wear gloves, shoe covers, and masks before entering the property.