3128 Buckthorn Lane
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:41 AM

3128 Buckthorn Lane

3128 Buckthorn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3128 Buckthorn Lane, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
SPRAWLING OPEN-CONCEPT 3 BEDROOM PLUS A STUDY in HIGHLY SOUGHT-AFTER ARGYLE ISD! You'll enjoy stylish finishes & a perfect setting for relaxing & entertaining. Prepare meals in the chef's kitchen boasting granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry & island with a breakfast bar. Escape to the private luxury master suite featuring a dual sink vanity, soaking tub & walk-in closet. Make lasting memories in the sizable backyard with a covered patio & plenty of room to play. Washer, dryer and fridge remain. No showings until May 16. Available for move in May 20. Pets are case by case basis. Buyer & Buyer Agent to verify all info including, but not limited to, room dimensions, features, schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

