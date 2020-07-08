3128 Buckthorn Lane

Amenities

SPRAWLING OPEN-CONCEPT 3 BEDROOM PLUS A STUDY in HIGHLY SOUGHT-AFTER ARGYLE ISD! You'll enjoy stylish finishes & a perfect setting for relaxing & entertaining. Prepare meals in the chef's kitchen boasting granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry & island with a breakfast bar. Escape to the private luxury master suite featuring a dual sink vanity, soaking tub & walk-in closet. Make lasting memories in the sizable backyard with a covered patio & plenty of room to play. Washer, dryer and fridge remain. No showings until May 16. Available for move in May 20. Pets are case by case basis. Buyer & Buyer Agent to verify all info including, but not limited to, room dimensions, features, schools