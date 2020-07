Amenities

You will love all the updates that include granite counters in kitchen and all bathrooms! The formal living and dining are are open to the kitchen to the family room. The over-sized master bedroom offers a sitting area, office or nursery. The two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs. Check out the HUGE backyard with open patio and wooden deck. This home sits on quiet cul-de-sac so come it today before it is gone!