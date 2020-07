Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful traditional, 2598 sqft home offering 4 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms, and 2-car oversized garage. Family room overlooks the covered patio, big back yard and is open to the kitchen. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, perfect for entertaining. This home has been beautifully maintained and has an easy commute, just a stone's throw from N. Loop 288, 380, I35, and the I35 split. Fabulous possibilities!