All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3012 Bella Lago Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3012 Bella Lago Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:35 AM

3012 Bella Lago Drive

3012 Bella Lago Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3012 Bella Lago Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful like new Innovation Builders home, located in Tuscan Hills, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, formal dining room, and a private study. Loaded with granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, stainless appliances, amazing tile floors, glass back splash, giant breakfast bar, oversized master with 2 sinks, separate shower, gas cooktop, open floor plan, stone and cedar front, decorative lighting, sprinkler system and more. Just Gorgeous!!! No Pets. Tenant and tenants agent to verify schools and all other information. HOA includes front and rear yard maintenance!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 Bella Lago Drive have any available units?
3012 Bella Lago Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3012 Bella Lago Drive have?
Some of 3012 Bella Lago Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3012 Bella Lago Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3012 Bella Lago Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 Bella Lago Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3012 Bella Lago Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3012 Bella Lago Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3012 Bella Lago Drive offers parking.
Does 3012 Bella Lago Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3012 Bella Lago Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 Bella Lago Drive have a pool?
No, 3012 Bella Lago Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3012 Bella Lago Drive have accessible units?
No, 3012 Bella Lago Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 Bella Lago Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3012 Bella Lago Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Families 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas