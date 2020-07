Amenities

dishwasher air conditioning fireplace microwave carpet oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Very nice 3-2 townhome. 2 story. 3rd bedroom is loft room. HUGE room!! 2 bed 2 bath on lower floor with living room, dining room, kitchen. Laundry closet off kitchen. All kitchen appliances including refrigerator and microwave. Central HVAC. Very nicely finished out. Mini-blinds. Carpet and vinyl. Well appointed and maintained.



Photos are representative. 16 units this location. All units same floor plan. Some variances between specific units exist. Each unit is approx 1,293 SF