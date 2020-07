Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage alarm system microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED: Check out this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage home in Wheeler Ridge. Large kitchen with SS appliances & pantry. This home features 2in blinds, alarm system & split bedroom arrangement. Spacious backyard with lots of room for entertaining. Sprinkler system and gutters. Guyer High School. Property will be getting new fence on west side. Minimum 600 credit score and 1 year at current employer required. No pets. No exceptions.