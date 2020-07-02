2809 Christopher Drive

Amenities

Come check out this beautiful well-maintained home in the subdivision of Bellaire Heights. 3 spacious bedroom, 2 baths. Tons of upgrades throughout the house, fresh paint, the kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, nice backsplash. The utility room includes washer and dryer. Vinyl flooring throughout the home. Nice size backyard with 6ft cedar fence stain and treated. The roof is 2 years old. Close to loop 288 and all the shops and restaurants in the area. The home is ready for a new tenant. Move-in ready.