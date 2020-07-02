All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 2809 Christopher Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2809 Christopher Drive
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:31 PM

2809 Christopher Drive

2809 Christopher Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2809 Christopher Drive, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Come check out this beautiful well-maintained home in the subdivision of Bellaire Heights. 3 spacious bedroom, 2 baths. Tons of upgrades throughout the house, fresh paint, the kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, nice backsplash. The utility room includes washer and dryer. Vinyl flooring throughout the home. Nice size backyard with 6ft cedar fence stain and treated. The roof is 2 years old. Close to loop 288 and all the shops and restaurants in the area. The home is ready for a new tenant. Move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2809 Christopher Drive have any available units?
2809 Christopher Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2809 Christopher Drive have?
Some of 2809 Christopher Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2809 Christopher Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2809 Christopher Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 Christopher Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2809 Christopher Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2809 Christopher Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2809 Christopher Drive offers parking.
Does 2809 Christopher Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2809 Christopher Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 Christopher Drive have a pool?
No, 2809 Christopher Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2809 Christopher Drive have accessible units?
No, 2809 Christopher Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 Christopher Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2809 Christopher Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas