Denton, TX
2709 San Felipe Drive
Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:17 AM

2709 San Felipe Drive

2709 San Felipe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2709 San Felipe Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Beautiful home in fashionable Denton Summit Oaks Sub-division. Home features a very comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, perfectly maintained fence and spectacular landscaping in front and back yard. Nice master bathroom with separate tub and shower and spacious walk-in closet. Living area has wood-burning fireplace and lots of natural light. Community Pool and Playground. House is located near schools, gyms, and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 San Felipe Drive have any available units?
2709 San Felipe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 San Felipe Drive have?
Some of 2709 San Felipe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 San Felipe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2709 San Felipe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 San Felipe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2709 San Felipe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2709 San Felipe Drive offer parking?
No, 2709 San Felipe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2709 San Felipe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2709 San Felipe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 San Felipe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2709 San Felipe Drive has a pool.
Does 2709 San Felipe Drive have accessible units?
No, 2709 San Felipe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 San Felipe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2709 San Felipe Drive has units with dishwashers.

