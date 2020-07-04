2709 San Felipe Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool

Beautiful home in fashionable Denton Summit Oaks Sub-division. Home features a very comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, perfectly maintained fence and spectacular landscaping in front and back yard. Nice master bathroom with separate tub and shower and spacious walk-in closet. Living area has wood-burning fireplace and lots of natural light. Community Pool and Playground. House is located near schools, gyms, and shopping.