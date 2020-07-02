2700 Empire Drive

Amenities

Ready for immediate move-in! The 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home was completed in 2018 and features new laminate vinyl throughout the home and upgraded carpet in all bedrooms. Shaker style, soft close drawers and cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms. Master bedroom and bath and one other bedroom and full bath are located on the first floor, with a third full bath and two more bedrooms located upstairs. The TV and Stainless Steel Refrigerator will remain with the home. The home is Energy Star certified. Close to shopping and dining in Historic Downtown Denton, Razor Ranch and Golden Triangle Mall. Close to UNT and TWU.