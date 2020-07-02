All apartments in Denton
2700 Empire Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2700 Empire Drive

2700 Empire St · No Longer Available
Location

2700 Empire St, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for immediate move-in! The 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home was completed in 2018 and features new laminate vinyl throughout the home and upgraded carpet in all bedrooms. Shaker style, soft close drawers and cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms. Master bedroom and bath and one other bedroom and full bath are located on the first floor, with a third full bath and two more bedrooms located upstairs. The TV and Stainless Steel Refrigerator will remain with the home. The home is Energy Star certified. Close to shopping and dining in Historic Downtown Denton, Razor Ranch and Golden Triangle Mall. Close to UNT and TWU.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Empire Drive have any available units?
2700 Empire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 Empire Drive have?
Some of 2700 Empire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Empire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Empire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Empire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2700 Empire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2700 Empire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2700 Empire Drive offers parking.
Does 2700 Empire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 Empire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Empire Drive have a pool?
No, 2700 Empire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Empire Drive have accessible units?
No, 2700 Empire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Empire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 Empire Drive has units with dishwashers.

