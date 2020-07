Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Cute, clean, move-in ready townhome in Denton! 2 bedroom, 2.1 bath. 2 master suites upstairs, each have their own bathroom and walk-in closets. Lots of windows provide natural light throughout. Laminate wood-like floors in the living and dining room. Granite counter tops and lots storage space. Utility room. Rear entry 2 car garage. Charming back courtyard area. Front yard maintained by HOA, provided by the owner. Access to community pool.