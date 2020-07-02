2425 Summer Trail Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Super cute & charming single story home with a great location in Denton!! Inside offers an expansive living room with neutral paint, eat in breakfast nook that opens up to the remarkable Kitchen. The Kitchen is decked out with dark cabinetry, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances include a built in microwave, oven and electric cook top. Enjoy the abundance of cabinet space! This great floor plan features a spacious master suite with a ceiling fan and en-suite bath with a garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks plus a huge walk in closet. Two additional guest bedrooms are both nicely sized. The backyard offers a covered patio which overlooks the huge pool sized yard that is enclosed by a wooden fence!