Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:01 AM

2425 Summer Trail Drive

2425 Summer Trail Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2425 Summer Trail Dr, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Super cute & charming single story home with a great location in Denton!! Inside offers an expansive living room with neutral paint, eat in breakfast nook that opens up to the remarkable Kitchen. The Kitchen is decked out with dark cabinetry, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances include a built in microwave, oven and electric cook top. Enjoy the abundance of cabinet space! This great floor plan features a spacious master suite with a ceiling fan and en-suite bath with a garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks plus a huge walk in closet. Two additional guest bedrooms are both nicely sized. The backyard offers a covered patio which overlooks the huge pool sized yard that is enclosed by a wooden fence!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 Summer Trail Drive have any available units?
2425 Summer Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2425 Summer Trail Drive have?
Some of 2425 Summer Trail Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 Summer Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2425 Summer Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 Summer Trail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2425 Summer Trail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2425 Summer Trail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2425 Summer Trail Drive offers parking.
Does 2425 Summer Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2425 Summer Trail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 Summer Trail Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2425 Summer Trail Drive has a pool.
Does 2425 Summer Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 2425 Summer Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 Summer Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2425 Summer Trail Drive has units with dishwashers.

