Like new single story, brick home! Built in 2016! 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage with 2,157 sq ft of living space! No carpet! Laminate hardwoods and tile throughout! Double shower heads in updated guest bath. Huge master bedroom with on-suite bathroom that has double sinks, garden tub and separate shower! His and hers walk-in closets! Covered patio with large backyard. Nestled in a secluded and quiet subdivision. Minutes from Alice Moore Alexander elementary.