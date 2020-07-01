2214 Bernard Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan microwave oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Awesome, well maintained, half duplex available NOW. Fantastic floor plan with beautiful flooring throughout. Split bedroom plan for privacy, large living area for relaxing, galley kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space. Refrigerator, microwave, washing machine and dryer included if desired. Spacious bedrooms each with two closets, linen closet and ceiling fans. Freshly painted and well cared for. Roof replaced in 2020. Backyard with soft grass and covered patio for relaxation. Utility room with connections. Prime location just steps from Denia park, and a short drive to UNT, I35 and all of the excitement off the square. Pets welcome on a case by case basis.