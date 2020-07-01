All apartments in Denton
2214 Bernard Street
2214 Bernard Street

2214 Bernard St · No Longer Available
Location

2214 Bernard St, Denton, TX 76205

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome, well maintained, half duplex available NOW. Fantastic floor plan with beautiful flooring throughout. Split bedroom plan for privacy, large living area for relaxing, galley kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space. Refrigerator, microwave, washing machine and dryer included if desired. Spacious bedrooms each with two closets, linen closet and ceiling fans. Freshly painted and well cared for. Roof replaced in 2020. Backyard with soft grass and covered patio for relaxation. Utility room with connections. Prime location just steps from Denia park, and a short drive to UNT, I35 and all of the excitement off the square. Pets welcome on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 Bernard Street have any available units?
2214 Bernard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2214 Bernard Street have?
Some of 2214 Bernard Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2214 Bernard Street currently offering any rent specials?
2214 Bernard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 Bernard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2214 Bernard Street is pet friendly.
Does 2214 Bernard Street offer parking?
No, 2214 Bernard Street does not offer parking.
Does 2214 Bernard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2214 Bernard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 Bernard Street have a pool?
No, 2214 Bernard Street does not have a pool.
Does 2214 Bernard Street have accessible units?
No, 2214 Bernard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 Bernard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2214 Bernard Street has units with dishwashers.

