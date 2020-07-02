All apartments in Denton
216 Jagoe
Last updated April 9 2019 at 9:34 PM

216 Jagoe

216 Jagoe St · No Longer Available
Location

216 Jagoe St, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious and updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath walking distance to UNT. Property is steps away from UNT campus. Property offers beautiful hardwood floors, large living, dining and bedroom space. Bedroom has 2 closets, bathroom has separate vanities, plenty of storage with large pantry, storage closet, and bathroom storage. Faux wood blinds throughout. Kitchen offers maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas range, microwave, and dine in kitchen area. Full size washer and dryer area with above storage for an ideal utility area. Lawn care included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

