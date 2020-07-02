Amenities
Spacious and updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath walking distance to UNT. Property is steps away from UNT campus. Property offers beautiful hardwood floors, large living, dining and bedroom space. Bedroom has 2 closets, bathroom has separate vanities, plenty of storage with large pantry, storage closet, and bathroom storage. Faux wood blinds throughout. Kitchen offers maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas range, microwave, and dine in kitchen area. Full size washer and dryer area with above storage for an ideal utility area. Lawn care included.