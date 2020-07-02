All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1803 Oak Tree Drive

1803 Oak Tree Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1803 Oak Tree Dr, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for MALE roommate to share this duplex. Rent is for ONE Bedroom, shared Bath and REST OF UNIT BEING SHARED. Seeking male roommate only. UTILITIES INCLUDED! Great for students! 6 or 12 month lease. The full unit is 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car-garage, corner lot half duplex. Laminate wood floors and ceramic tile throughout, no carpet! Living room features large brick, wood burning fireplace. Nice open floor plan. In established area of Denton. Close to Texas Women's University, University of North Texas, Downtown and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 Oak Tree Drive have any available units?
1803 Oak Tree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1803 Oak Tree Drive have?
Some of 1803 Oak Tree Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 Oak Tree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1803 Oak Tree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 Oak Tree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1803 Oak Tree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1803 Oak Tree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1803 Oak Tree Drive offers parking.
Does 1803 Oak Tree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1803 Oak Tree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 Oak Tree Drive have a pool?
No, 1803 Oak Tree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1803 Oak Tree Drive have accessible units?
No, 1803 Oak Tree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 Oak Tree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1803 Oak Tree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

