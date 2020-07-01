1801 Cordell Street

Amenities

AUGUST BONUS PRORATED AUGUST RENT AND NO APP FEES! COMPLETE RENOVATION! This 6 bedroom, 2 bath home now features all new wood look vinyl flooring, granite counter tops, all new kitchen cabinets, stainless steal appliances, new light fixtures Etc. Complete with a utility room with washer dryer hookups. Enjoy the large fenced back yard with friends and there's plenty of parking as this house is on a large corner lot and also has 1 car garage, and off street and driveway parking. Contact us to schedule a showing