1801 Cordell Street
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:18 PM

1801 Cordell Street

1801 Cordell Street · No Longer Available
Location

1801 Cordell Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AUGUST BONUS PRORATED AUGUST RENT AND NO APP FEES! COMPLETE RENOVATION! This 6 bedroom, 2 bath home now features all new wood look vinyl flooring, granite counter tops, all new kitchen cabinets, stainless steal appliances, new light fixtures Etc. Complete with a utility room with washer dryer hookups. Enjoy the large fenced back yard with friends and there's plenty of parking as this house is on a large corner lot and also has 1 car garage, and off street and driveway parking. Contact us to schedule a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Cordell Street have any available units?
1801 Cordell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 Cordell Street have?
Some of 1801 Cordell Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Cordell Street currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Cordell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Cordell Street pet-friendly?
No, 1801 Cordell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1801 Cordell Street offer parking?
Yes, 1801 Cordell Street offers parking.
Does 1801 Cordell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 Cordell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Cordell Street have a pool?
No, 1801 Cordell Street does not have a pool.
Does 1801 Cordell Street have accessible units?
No, 1801 Cordell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Cordell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 Cordell Street has units with dishwashers.

