Amenities

w/d hookup carport

$1195 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex in Denton - This is a nice duplex in an older neighborhood in central Denton. Excellent location that is walking distance to several several local restaurants and also close to UNT. This unit has a car port for two and full size washer dryer connections. Contact us for questions or to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE5665721)