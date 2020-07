Amenities

Attractive brick 4-2-2 with a split bedroom floor plan. The fourth bedroom is conveniently located for use as a second living area, game room or playroom. Fresh paint. Enjoy the shaded, private back yard. Great place to relax or entertain. Easy access to Loop 288 and a few blocks from TWU and University Dr. Apply at UNISTARLEASE.COM . PETS ARE CASE BY CASE(one) WITH APPROVAL OF OWNER. Two pictures of animal required(no exceptions!).