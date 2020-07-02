All apartments in Denton
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1655 North Eagle Valley Lane, Nixa, MO 65714
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1655 North Eagle Valley Lane, Nixa, MO 65714

1655 Eagle Drive · No Longer Available
Denton
Location

1655 Eagle Drive, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Quality built Bussell home in Nixa, MO! This home features granite counter tops, custom white cabinets and a walk-in pantry in kitchen. The master suite has a walk-in closet and dual vanity. Also includes a mudroom, 3 car garage and sod in the front yard with an irrigation system. There is a 9 x 12 covered patio, hardwood floors and a gas fireplace in the living room.
More pictures coming soom when the home is complete and call for your showing today it won' last long at this price.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1655 North Eagle Valley Lane, Nixa, MO 65714 have any available units?
1655 North Eagle Valley Lane, Nixa, MO 65714 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1655 North Eagle Valley Lane, Nixa, MO 65714 have?
Some of 1655 North Eagle Valley Lane, Nixa, MO 65714's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1655 North Eagle Valley Lane, Nixa, MO 65714 currently offering any rent specials?
1655 North Eagle Valley Lane, Nixa, MO 65714 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 North Eagle Valley Lane, Nixa, MO 65714 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1655 North Eagle Valley Lane, Nixa, MO 65714 is pet friendly.
Does 1655 North Eagle Valley Lane, Nixa, MO 65714 offer parking?
Yes, 1655 North Eagle Valley Lane, Nixa, MO 65714 offers parking.
Does 1655 North Eagle Valley Lane, Nixa, MO 65714 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1655 North Eagle Valley Lane, Nixa, MO 65714 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 North Eagle Valley Lane, Nixa, MO 65714 have a pool?
No, 1655 North Eagle Valley Lane, Nixa, MO 65714 does not have a pool.
Does 1655 North Eagle Valley Lane, Nixa, MO 65714 have accessible units?
No, 1655 North Eagle Valley Lane, Nixa, MO 65714 does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 North Eagle Valley Lane, Nixa, MO 65714 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1655 North Eagle Valley Lane, Nixa, MO 65714 does not have units with dishwashers.

