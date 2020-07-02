1655 North Eagle Valley Lane, Nixa, MO 65714

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Quality built Bussell home in Nixa, MO! This home features granite counter tops, custom white cabinets and a walk-in pantry in kitchen. The master suite has a walk-in closet and dual vanity. Also includes a mudroom, 3 car garage and sod in the front yard with an irrigation system. There is a 9 x 12 covered patio, hardwood floors and a gas fireplace in the living room.

More pictures coming soom when the home is complete and call for your showing today it won' last long at this price.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

