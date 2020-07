Amenities

Available NOW!! Charming THREE bedroom, TWO bath home with TWO Living areas PLUS STUDY and Laundry Room. Original hardwood floors! Stainless Appliances! Super Clean! Large open kitchen and den space. Very Large and Nicely landscaped fenced corner lot. Great location is close to UNT, TWU and Downtown Square. Tenant to verify schools. Income requirements verifiable, Employment history, copy of DL or photo ID, no prior evictions, references, background check. No pets.